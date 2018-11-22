It’s rare you can put your finger on the precise moment your life changed. In my case, it involved an actual finger.
In late July, I had an appointment with my family doctor before she skittered off to Abitibi. Near the end of the exam, she said, “Okay, let’s do it,” so I dropped my pants, lay on my side and took a deep breath.
And then I (uncomfortably) felt that finger hesitate, as if to say, “Wait a sec…”
“You have a bit of hardness on one side of your prostate,” my doctor reported. “It could be nothing, but let’s do a blood test.”
The blood test revealed a high PSA, and for the first time we were saying the word “cancer.” Prostate cancer. Of course I would get the most comedic of all the cancers, perhaps the only comedic one. It’s highly curable, so it’s okay to joke about; men grow goofy moustaches to raise awareness of it; and it involves the big three of physical comedy: incontinence, impotence and rectal probing.
“Well, there goes your sex life,” Deb joked when we got the news. Yeah, I thought and chuckled ruefully. Hang on: what did she mean “your”?
Weeks later, my urologist confirmed (even more uncomfortably) my doctor’s findings, and in early September, I had my biopsy.
A prostate biopsy is essentially a test to see how much indignity and discomfort you’ll be able to manage as a cancer patient. The day began with me drinking a dose of Monurol, “an antibiotic medicine used in adult women to treat urinary tract infection.” Side effects include dizziness, runny nose and vaginal infections. I’m relieved to report I suffered none of those.
We then headed to the hospital, where, as we walked past the helicopter landing pad, I tried not to let the limp windsock get to me.
Inside, I changed into a gown and sat in a hallway with three other men who clearly remembered the Great War. The orderly tried to be reassuring. “Ça va bien aller,” he kept saying as we each took our turn. “Notre sacrifice…” muttered one of the gents.
As for the procedure itself, it was like a nail gun up the rear, and that’s all I’ll say about that.
And then I waited. Once I recovered from the horrors of the biopsy, I went about my life, feeling fine, though every now and then I would think, “Oh yeah: I might have cancer.”
On September 28, I was sitting in a golf cart at Orford. It was a beautiful fall day, made more glorious because I wasn’t actually playing golf. My cell phone rang. It was my doctor. There was cancer all right, a Gleason scale of 8, aggressive, likely to spread rapidly.
Okay then.
Let’s cut to the good news: a bone scan and an abdominal scan revealed agonizingly later that the cancer had not spread. But in the meantime, I had to tell my family about what until then Deb and I had kept to ourselves. Telling the children has by far been the worst part of this whole ordeal. Parents spend their lives trying to protect their children from worry, and here I was being the source of it.
It’s gotten better as we’ve learned more about treatments and prognosis. But it’s still cancer. Even though 1 in 7 Canadian men get prostate cancer, even though it has a high survival rate, even though there are many, many people worse off than me, just the word “cancer” strikes fear. (Cancer has by far the worst PR of any disease. They should try calling it “Krazy Cells!”)
But it’s a tyrant, this cancer. Because of it, I feel I’ve lost control of my narrative. I’m not “fighting cancer”; you can’t fight a plane crash. Nor am I “living with cancer.” That’s like saying I’m “living with cats”: I had no choice in the matter and it’s terrible.
I have cancer. It’s in me. Doctors are getting it out. I’m just along for the ride.
Cancer may be calling the shots but I won’t let it define me. Does this mean I’m living life to the fullest? Hell, some days I’m not even living life to the halfest. But for every bad day, there have been more days when I’ve been overwhelmed by kindness or a piece of music or laughter with friends or the tartness of a tomato, which I’m supposed to eat one of a day, God help me.
This morning, I’m having my prostate removed. I’m writing this a few days prior, not yet having undergone the mortifications of pre-op enemas and extreme manscaping. In the coming weeks (months, years), I’ll deal with the psychological loss of my manhood, although honestly there wasn’t much manhood to lose in the first place. But today, we close the chapter that began with a finger. Hopefully everyone washed their hands.
Tomorrow, a new chapter begins. It turns out I haven’t lost the narrative. It’s simply an unexpected plot twist. I’ve been writing my family’s stories in these pages for years. I won’t let scary old Krazy Cells silence me. I plan to be well. And I plan to tell what happens next.
Warning: it may involve catheters.
You have a story telling gift. Wonderful to read although not the meaning, just the words you chose. I mean, cancer sucks, I know way too many who are (still) fighting this disease. But I love the way you told your story. ❤
Thank you very much.
Sending a jillion happy, healing, calming thoughts your way.
Thanks, Ruth Ann
It takes a bit of humour to get through these things. I joked and blogged my way through cancer and am happy to say that I finished chemo three years ago . Just think about it this way, you might get to accompany Deb in the hot flash department. It could be a competition of sorts. Seriously though, I am sorry to hear that you are going through this and wish you well. Keep your stick on the ice (as it were).
Hi Joy. Thought of you a few times as this day has neared. Thanks for the message. Deb says often she can’t wait to go through menopause. I think she underestimates.
Concerning menopause:
yes, the phase while we are changing from fertile to infertile is kind of merde (just doing it to be able to say pardon my French) – at least we know we come out the better on the other side.
There are still lasting effects – and some my include vaginal dryness – oh, look – you two have not to worry about that becoming a problem – aren’t you lucky?
More wrinkles, and other body parts moving south.
But the change-phase, the peri-menopause, that is what is gruelling – or can be. Because the good news is: A third of women show no symptoms! Maybe Deb will be among those lucky 33 % where only “the Russian relatives” stop visiting.
“Russian relatives” is a first for me. A very European expression.
Oh, we had “the Russians” when I was young, but I thought “Russian relatives” sounds nicer.
You are in my thoughts today, Ross, as you and the docs do what you must to beat back that Krazy Cells. You keep writing, I’ll keep reading, promise.
Doing all right at day’s end. Thanks, Mark.
Now I’m giving thanks all over again. That’s great news, Ross.
I’m thinking of you as well and sending good wishes and results.
Thanks
Some of your best writing, about some of your worst news. What a gift you have. Be well. Keep writing. Ça va bien aller.
Merci. I’ve had months to prepare this, unfortunately. (Always carry a notebook.)
Write through it.
Wishing you the best during the surgery and the days of healing. Krazy cells are hateful things and I’m sending happy thoughts for a very positive recovery.
Thanks so much.
We are thinking of you today and wishing you a very positive outcome to match your very positive outlook on life. My love to Deb and your family too!
Thanks so much, Jen.
You have a great attitude and tell this story as only you could tell it! I’m thinking of you and your family today and sending positive thoughts your way. I plan to read your stories for many years to come!
Thank you.
Have it removed, have it removed I kept on saying to myself as I read on. Then you said it, I am having my prostate removed. Having it removed before it metastasized to the bones is the best move ever. The poking and the prodding, the treatement , born out of need , are acceptable. Having your coffee and reading your newspaper in you favorite armchair with the sun streaming in on you is better than not. Hang in there, take things a day at a time.
All things considered, things have moved quickly. I’m grateful for that. It’s out. Next phase.
Since I’ve started reading your essays and posts, you’ve struck me as a guy who’s thoughtful, positive, and, despite the light tone, tough-minded. And man, apparently you’ll do anything for a good column, no pun intended. My grandfather would have described you as a mensch, and a schtarker (a solid guy), able to write with humor in such a time. I’m just writing to say, I’m sorry for your troubles, and stay tough, I have confidence in you, Robbie.
Thanks Robert or Robbie as it turns out. Here is so much material here it would be a shame for me to hold back. What writer can do that? People have been so kind also. Thanks again.
Surgery, robotic or not, isn’t any laughing party, but sometimes it’s good to live in modern times, putting all sorts of technology to good use. I look at my family – pacemakers, titanium joints, tiny hearing aids, all kinds of tech that’s kept everyone ticking, I’m grateful.
And the weekly blog came out on schedule.
🔹
>
Scheduled post.
Praying for you. And if you don’t believe in prayer think of it as sending good thoughts your way.
.
Only you can write a light piece about such a serious matter.
Thankfully it’s not worse. That might have been tougher to write. Thanks, Marguerite.
“Limp windsock”
Brilliant
Privileged to have you as my younger brother
Love Andrew
Go to your exams, Andrew – it could run in families, you never know.
Love you back.
Sincere wishes Ross for the best possible outcome. Laughter is good medicine, except sometimes after surgery, when it actually hurts to laugh. Even then, it helps to surround yourself with funny people. Hope you are back to full on guffaws soon. Regards, Ilona
I’ve been overwhelmed by such love and concern even from people I’ve never literally met! What a community!
It is a community. Perhaps because we share our thoughts with one another in ways that sometimes don’t happen in our face to face relationships. Glad you are feeling the love Ross.
Well, well, if this is not a convincing blog post about why you should have your examinations I do not know what is. All the best, Ross.
I nearly didn’t go. How would that have ben for a surprise later on…
You see, you might lose your ability to penetrate your wife – but you already have children, you are very likely to be a grandfather one day – after all you have four of your own, not that unlikely that there is one among them who one day makes you a grandfather – and this procedure you are having now will at least help in keeping you alive to be a grandfather. And as for your wife’s sex life (sorry, you started that) – women are not reliant on penetration to have a good sex life – do I really need to say more?
Congratulations on being the first person to come outright and say “penetrate.” I love it. And, yes, my wife and I have already discussed alternate-thinking intimacy. Brown my on the grandkids!
It is simply a reason of me not being able to choose a softer wording (I am German, English is my second language, sugarcoating is not even part of my first).
I just answered to your jibe about your wife saying “That is the end of your sex-life”- part of your blogpost …
I would not have mentioned anything about your most private life if you had not … But most Canadian and American women will probably be too ladylike to consider making that remark – and I got the vibes you needed a female perspective. It is not the end of the world. Just the end of the world as you know it.
You’re the best. Everyone needs a little Fran in their life.
But only a little, you know we have an old adage here:
It is the dose that makes the poison.
#damnthosekrazycells. they are jerks and you are not. best wishes to you and your prostate and i know that somehow you won’t lose your storytelling superpower. hugs and thoughts.
Thanks so much.
And in sharing your story, so eloquently, Ross, you are touch people in more ways than you know. Thank you!
Thanks, Crystal. See you soon.
Hi Ross, Thank you for sharing. Beautifully written and expressed. (Got a laugh from the “limp windsock” LOL) Sending positive blessings and prayers to you and your family. I am writing from N.S. – CP’s mother.
Hi Bev. Thank you for your kind thoughts. I could use a little NS about now.
Profile in courage. If I weren’t an atheist, I’d offer thoughts and prayers, but I’ll just say you have the right stuff.
PS — I think you’ve inspired me to make a long-delayed appointment …
I like stuff. And do it, Kevin.
I first have to say how much I appreciate and admire your honesty in sharing this experience, Ross, although I’d expect that from you. Along with the appreciation and admiration for your honesty and humor is gratitude. About a year ago during a blood test my doctor flagged my PSA as being suspicious. He wasn’t alarmed but wanted me to have a biopsy, which I have yet to schedule. I’ll do so now because, if a Canadian who is well-within his recommended weight index can get Krazy Cells, a bacon-loving American dealing with Donald Trump on a daily basis certainly can. Thanks for holding up a mirror and sharing this with others. You’re a good man with a good heart, my friend, and those two qualities go a long way in healing the body as well as the spirit.
Thanks, Ned. These are hard things to talk about, even though we all know that it’s so common. Do get checked. Sending you a note off-blog.
Oh, Ross, Ross, Ross. I’ve been wondering how you’ve been. Was going to ping you again but decided you didn’t need the distraction. My heart is so heavy. Dang, brother, hang in there. Wish I had three wishes. I’d use the first one on you.
What did they do with your prostate? You should ask them to return it and fashion a key fob out of it. Just my two cents.
Hey, man, stop that, it hurts to laugh.
I think they actually send it off to be sliced and sampled, like Einstein’s brain.
I’m doing all right. At home and about. Pain meds and bad TV. It’s out now, and that’s the best thing I could wish for. That and maybe they were able to save some nerves…
Laughter is the best medicine unless you have stitches. That could be a problem.
Thank you for sharing this with us. I’m thinking of you and your family and wishing you nothing but a fast recovery. Oh, and damn those krazy cells! So many people I know have been diagnosed with cancer this year. Sigh. I find a heavy dose of humor will help heal even the harshest trials in life, so you should have no problem getting through this ordeal.
This hit home for me. My husband has had several abnormal PSA tests recently over the years and his own father was just diagnosed with prostate cancer this year. So we’re keeping a close watch on things.
Take care of yourself and keep us posted on how things are going when you get a chance.
Do take care. My lifestyle is pretty clean, so it’s a real crapshoot. Thanks for the kind thoughts.
I’ll be praying for you and your doctors! As a nurse we see cancer and these operations daily, but when it’s you or your loved ones it’s a whole other ordeal.
Thank you. And I am truly grateful for my compassionate health care team.
I am praying for you!
Take care!
Welcome to the “club.” My membership is on the female reproductive side and the reason I haven’t bligged in 20 months. Aren’t you grateful that you live in Canada? I hope your treatments go well, and you have a long prostate-free survival. And accept all the offers of help you get.
I truly am grateful. My care has been excellent. I’ve had to advocate for myself, as they say, on a couple of occasions, but I’ve never had to worry about taking out a 3rd mortgage. Sorry to hear you’re a member. I hope you at least get good seats.
Thank you.
Although cancer isn’t funny, you at least brought some humor to what is a scary word. Cancer.
My ex-husband (father to my 2 kids) had prostate cancer and had his prostate removed within the last year & 1/2. He and I are still pretty close, so we’ve talked about a lot of his fears, woes, etc. He’s also had a few funny-ish stories to go with this journey, so I’ve had a few laughs at his expense.
Anyway, prayers and good juju for you from me here in ST. Louis, MO (you know, murder capital of the US!).
Thanks. Laughter is a way of regaining control when everything is out of control. Good health to you.
Having earned my MuchLeader status at Luddite U, I have been trying to get this posting to my wordpress blog richwrapper and via that avenue to my facebook and twitter accounts…so now I hafta go lie and ambush both. Don’t ask me “why?” But this Ross Murray guy and his twin-barrel approach to life with Prostate Cancer is just too hilarious and too scary and too too not to expend the efforts to make technology see it my way (again) for a change. Besides, my own bastardized versions of haiku, tanka, American Marine humor or dishumor if you must (and, I’ll even spell it with a ‘u’ to please my northern brethren in this half-continental condition – why is North and South affixed afore America when the isthmus attaches both and thus one continent, surely is beyond me? A plot by geographers who really should have written perhaps Lief EricsonLand instead. But I digress. Thanks, Ross, for surviving and for choosing to writeaboutdit! I may soon, real soon now, laugh my way before mine own friendly oncologist. We graduate Luddites owe you. Just what I will assess later.
I think my story is pretty common, which makes it that more unlikely that men will talk about it. So let’s talk about it, right?
As for North/South, how come only Americans get to call themselves Americans?
YaGotMe, Ross. When my youngest (of 2: hence, Nieces-2-Pieces suggested she’d rather be ‘White’ like dad and me after I almost slapped her and took her face between my hands and kneeled down to her at face level and said: “Honey: you are American and white is not a color but the inclusion of all colors and I prefer Pink instead and her eyes got real big and she laughed. Ross, you have my permission – and it’s the only one that counts in my universe – to call yourself any thing you choose: American comes in about fifteenth on my list but haveatit, pal. You are absolutely correct, sir, when you note too many men avoid not just the fickle finger but also The Talk about that. I came home from my job as a newspaper editor decades ago to go fishing with my pop and do some chores for my mom the day before when she blurted out that she was watching late-nite teevee and saw a breast cancer info-mercial (why at 1 a.m. is beyond me when it should be at 10 a.m. disturbing “ladies’ talk TV) and so she did the self-exam feel-up and found a lump and she asked me what she should do. I got on the phone, called her GP’s office and told the receptionist who I was – Sally Richards’ son – and I that I wanted to speak with The Doctor as soon as possible. Minutes after hanging up he called for me. Minutes later I had her in my car en route to the doctor for an exam. A couple hours later I was back at home waiting for dad to come home from work – and Disney World, a delightful non se=iquitir, no? – and told him to hop in: we’re going to the hospital for mom’s mastectomy. Ross, it was that quick. But that was 1981. I’m not sure its replicable now. No more doctors who know the whole family. No more insurance…no: let’s go on to better stuff. I msut confess my last interaction with medicine – and its practitioners was about 1997 and before than more like 1988. Mea Culpa. You might think your story is pretty common, Ross, but it is uncommonly well-written. I now flee to Twitter to see if my Jerry-Built, Jury-Rigged, Jerry-Built (why always do we seem to demean Germans and Jurisprudence when we make our metaphors?)
Sorry: still editing…and I used to know how to spell non-sequitur.
I’m half-scure it’s a Mafia thing, calling ourselves after an Italian cartographer employed by was it the Spanish like that Chris Colon guy? And I loved the irony of you asking why only Americans get to call themselves Americans. When ever I get a form asking for Race I answer “Slow.” When ever I’m asked orally what race: I answer quite often Human. And, provably, now at last, we have found in almost all the first-peoples to leave Africa on our outward treks elements of Neandertal genetics in our bloodwork. ‘Splains my hairy back and scarred knuckles, I guess. I love my country; hate my – hell, anyone’s – gubbmint. I guess that qualifies: American. You gotta make your own rules. But I do recall fondly the book and the movie: The Devil’s Brigade…a WWII combined Canadian-American infantry experiment which conclusively proved we are separated by a common language. I doubt just how common “Eh” is. In Florida where I live we have about seven distinct countries and perhaps 15 distinct peoples – and no one yet has enumerated the numbers nationwide. You? And your brethren forever doomed to let a Florida hockey team win a Stanley Cup?
I loved reading this, even though I’m sure you loved nothing about going through it. And you are a brave man to make light of it. Heal well. Stay well.
Doing fine. Hoping for continuing good news. Thanks for reading.
Hilarious in the most healing of ways! Thanks for writing through your recovery, too, despite pain while laughing.
